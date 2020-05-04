“Defending Jacob,” the collapse of an american family in the face of justice

Chris Evans in the series ” Defending Jacob “. APPLE TV+

Andy (Chris Evans), and Laurie (Michelle Dockery) Barber living with their son Jacob (‘jaeden Martell) in a large house in the decoration impeccable and impersonal. This remains, that we will see much since a tragedy will soon confine the Barber, is the manifestation of the quality and defects of Defending Jacob, miniseries by which platform-Apple manifesto – once again – its aspiration to be counted among the great purveyors of fiction.

Alas, and we will begin with the flaws, this desire is more immediately apparent than the desire of the creators to carry out the family drama and the judiciary. The distribution of roles calls for a super-hero (Chris Evans has played Captain America for the house Marvel), as well as a pillar of british fiction, in the person of Michelle “Lady Mary Talbot,” Dockery. By listing the supporting cast, Cherry Jones, (A rainy day in New York, Estate, etc.), Pablo Schreiber (American Gods, Orange Is the New Black…), J. K. Simmons (Oz, Juno…), one can’t help but think of the next (hypothetical) ceremony of the Emmys. The completion of this series, adapted from the novel written by William Landay, was entrusted to the British, Morten Tyldum, previously nominated for an Oscar for Imitation Game.

A product of prestige, therefore, intended to impress both the public and the professionals. Thanks to the sophistication of the methods, the craft of the performers, the impression is strong. The emotion, much less.

Slowness and annoyance

Andy Barber is assistant district attorney ” (deputy public prosecutor), in the city of Newton, Massachusetts. Laurie hosts a structure to help children in difficulty. Jacob, 14 years old, is a student at the high school nearby. It is in the spring, the Barber plan already to spend Christmas in a beach resort mexican. This certainty of a prosperous future is shattered when a classmate of Jacob is stabbed to death on the way to school. First in charge of the investigation, Andy is disqualified after the discovery of a fingerprint of his son on the sweatshirt of the victim.

The case will go to trial, is cut out in the back. The first clip shows Andy Barber struggling with an ex-colleague of the prosecutor – Pablo Schreiber – long hearing in which the circumstances and the stakes will be unveiled with a slow pace and parsimony, sometimes annoying. Between the disintegration of a family strained by the suspicion, the confinement (to the outside, the media make the foot of crane) and the secret evil buried, the police investigation, the trial, Defending Jacob takes all his time, at the risk of boredom. To take the latter respect, it is necessary to focus on the work of Chris Evans, who uncovers patiently the faults of his character, or on the excellent Cherry Jones in the role of the defense attorney.

