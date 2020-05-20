

In its report on the results of Apple for the second quarter, CEO Tim Cook has rvl “an absolute record in the services,” noting that Apple TV+ is doing well because more people were watching the content while she was in quarantine. The last year series of the original streamer, Defending Jacobcould be an example.

Apple is known for its ability to protect the information and, like other streamers, Apple TV+ has not published data on the hearing, only a few bits and pieces that surfaced last fall on the way the tlspectateurs have consum the service offerings during the launch weekend in November. At its launch, Apple TV+ has about 4 sries original scnarises, with their tte the series flagship The Morning Showthe series is the more premium of the service, which is also considered as its “original” the most popular.

Apple TV+ seems to have made its greatest dbuts since then with the new series limit Defending Jacobwith Chris Evans starring. According to some sources, Defending Jacob is ranked among the 3 first islands sries Apple TV+ with a opening weekend important, with an audience that continues to crotre the second week, and a hearing that was multiplied by 5 during the first 10 days (from 24 April to 3 may) to be in the top 2 early sries Apple TV+. The sries of the platform dbutent usually with their first 3 pisodes diffuss the weekend of the first, followed by an output weekly other pisodes.

Defending Jacob would be also the origin of the record of commitment of tlspectateurs on Apple TV+. The vast majority of tlspectateurs has regard to the series during its launch weekend, a look at the 3 pisodes available, and almost all of those who have eyes have also completed the episode 4 out on the 1st of may. The episode 5 is available from this Friday, dvoilant the Billy Barber played by J. K. Simmons as a pre spar Andy Barber played by Evans.

Apple TV+ t launches the 1er November in more than 100 countries and has lanc 26 original programs during its first 6 months of existence. this day, she has received 36 nominations for awards.

Cr and written by Mark Bomback after the novel by William Landay, Defending Jacob tells the story of Andy Barber (Evans), a pre which must reply to the accusation of murder of his son Jacob (‘jaeden Martell), g to 14 years. What makes things even more complicated, it is that Andy is a deputy prosecutor dchir by his duty to his office and his love for his son.



