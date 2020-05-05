Defending Jacob, the next series from Chris Evans, arrives in April

After having protected the planet of the villain Thanos in Avengers: Endgameour beloved Chris Evans is ready to defend his son in a series Apple TV+. As the announcement The Hollywood Reporterthe streaming platform of united states comes plan the launch of Defending Jacobto know one of its projects the most promising on the paper. Thus, from the 24th of April that we will be able to discover the actor in a role other than that of Captain America.

Adapted from the eponymous novel by William Landay published in 2012, Defending Jacob will look on Andy Barber (played by Chris Evans, so), a deputy prosecutor in charge of a case, glaucous, namely the murder of a classmate of his son, Jacob. But when the latter, just 14 years old, is considered one of the main suspects, it’s up to Andy to help him prove his innocence… unless the kid is finally not as impeccable as that.