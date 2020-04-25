Defensive dominates the second day of selections in the Draft 2020

The second day of selections in the Draft 2020 of the NFL was dominated by the defensive, although it took the third round to tip the balance. The second round was partner, with 16 offensive players and 16 defensive players selected, while the third were 19 offensive against 23 defensive.

It has not yet been recruited a kicker to punt, kicker-of-place, or centre long.

In the second round, the receptors open stole the attention. In total, seven open receptors were taken in the second round, including Tee Higgins of Clemson for the Cincinnati Bengals and Michael Pittman Jr. USC to the Indianapolis Colts in the first two turns. A little later, Laviska Shenault Jr. of Colorado for the Jacksonville Jaguars, KJ Hamler Penn State for the Denver Broncos, Chase Claypool of Notre Dame for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Van Jefferson of Florida for The los Angeles Rams and Denzel Mims Baylor to the New York Jets, who knew his destination NFL. Had never been elected to so many receivers open after the first two rounds.

They were joined by six open receptors chosen in the first round, and three more in the third, for a total of 16 after the two days of event.

After receptors are open, the second round belonged, without doubt, to brokers and safeties. In both cases, there were five selected in each position on the second lap, after only a broker, Clyde Edwards-Helaire LSU for the Kansas City Chiefs, and no safety pure were taken on the first day.

Three runners were in the third round, the same as four safeties.

The Pats expect to be found in Devin Asiasi or Dalton Keene, or both, to the heir of Rob Gronkowski. AP Photo

Another position that caught the attention was the wing closed. After only one chosen in the first two rounds, Cole Kmet, from Notre Dame to the Chicago Bears, four were in the third, including two to the New England Patriots, Devin Asiasi of UCLA and Dalton Keene Virginia Tech. The Pats are still looking to fill the gap left with his temporary withdrawal in Rob Gronkowski after Super Bowl LIII. ‘Gronk’, who has just announced his return to the NFL, was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneeers, where you will be met with quarterback Tom Brady.

After the SEC imposed a record for number of recruits in the first round for the first round, the same conference won two more: one with 25 recruits between the first two rounds, and the second with 40 recruits total after three rounds. The previous record after three rounds was 32, by the SEC in 2013. Ole Miss is the only school of the 14 of the Ole Miss still has not seen a player of yours to be posted in the current recruitment schoolboy.

In addition, Alabama reached out to LSU for the honour of greatest number of recruits taken after two rounds, after which the champions Tigers dominate the first round with five players. After two rounds, LSU and ‘Bama had seven each.

However, with three recruits of the third round, LSU broke its own all-time record for number of recruits in a draft, 10, with four rounds still to be accomplished.

In the second of selections, only one quarterback was selected, Jalen Hurts of the Oklahoma Sooners, for the Philadelphia Eagles. Hurts was elected at the end of the second round, ahead of two pins that, according to some analysts, had the potential to go in the final part of the first round: Jake Fromm of Georgia, and Jacob Eason of Washington. After three full rounds, both pins –that were once teammates with the Bulldogs– are still waiting to learn his fate from the NFL. For the Detroit Lions, there was a meeting of friendship. With the third turn of the third round, No. 67 overall, the Lions selected the linebacker outside of Notre Dame, Julian Okwara. Detroit already had in the squad at the defensive end Romeo Okwara, who also attended Notre Dame. Romeo came to the NFL as a rookie undrafted to the New York Giants, with whom he spent two seasons, before moving in the 2018 to Detroit.