Defined the rival of Giovani dos Santos for the 2nd date of the e-league FIFA 20

Is turn of the second representative to the e-league FIFA 20 of The Eagles of Americathe #10 will be in charge of giving the first victory to our team against nothing more and nothing less than the Tigers of the UANL. However it was not until today that the north was appointed to the player that will represent.

Without a doubt, this will be the most attractive of the day, as Nahuel Guzman and Giovani dos Santos will face off in a match that promises to make sparks.

Many of the people close to Gio, highlighted the potential of the #10 under the control of the console, so surely with all this practice will be a great match, the duel with the Saddleback was announced by the Wednesday from the 15 by TUDN and Channel 5 on the second day of the competition invented recently to entertain the fans in full stop by the COVID-19.