Delay of Spider-Man 3 and Into the Spider-Verse 2 by Tom Holland

Sony has delayed the release of the third film, Spider-Man to Tom Holland, as well as the animated sequel ” Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Without as Far From Home as it travels the 16 July 2021 to November 5, 2021, while following Spider-Verse moves from the April 8, 2022 October 7, 2022.

Spider-Man 3 contains a date that comes to be cancelled by doctor Strange for Marvel in the multiverse of madness, and it is now expected to find themselves in a head-to-head with the biopic Elvis Presley Baz Luhrmann with Tom Hanks. It will be in theatres just a week before another major, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3.

During this time, Disney had organised a date for a Marvel movie without a title on October 7, 2022, and with the blessing of Kevin Feige, no doubt, he has given this date-plum, Sony, which released the movie Spider-Verse. The result of Spider-Verse now has this date alone, although you can expect a film to live a certain type the to take in order to attract a different audience to the theatres.

Jon Watts is returning to direct Spider-Man 3, or whatever, and Zendaya should resume its role once it has resolved the problems of programming with his series of HBO Euphoria, as shown here. Holland must also determine its own calendar between this film and Uncharted, which also comes back, but the logistics are a little easier to understand because Sony is behind both movies. After the return of Peter Parker and Michelle Jones, little is known about the sequel, although the producer Amy Pascal has admitted that the word “home” is part of the title, in accordance with the previous entries.

In regards Into the Spider-Verse 2, Joaquim Dos Santos directs from a screenplay by Dave Callaham, and Shameik Moore will return to the voice of Miles Morales. Daniel Pemberton, who has worked on the first film, is back to compose the score, just as he has done for Birds of Prey. To read the article Amelia Emberwing to the glory of feminism shamelessly this last film, click here.