Delete the ascent is the most aberrant I’ve seen in 59 years in Mexico

Chilean Carlos Reinoso exploded against the determination to eliminate the Ascent MX Imago7

assured ESPN the removal of the Ascent MX the decision is more absurd that he has seen in all the time that it takes in Mexico.

“As I have said, I think that there are horrible things that happen in football and in my 50 years of being in the mexican soccer, live soccer mexican and living for the mexican soccer, I think this has been one of the worst things I have ever seen. I think that is what most aberrant that have happened in the 50 years I have been in this country for soccer,” he said without hesitation Carlos Reinoso.

Even, he said that these decisions are cleared very easily the progression of young people and that removes the hope of hundreds of players to find a place in the Liga MX.

“There are 14 cities involved in wanting to aspire and to dream of stopping your right to have football first division in your town and in the middle of the tournament you say you know there’s ascentis the most terrible. We removed the Libertadores that was something awesome and all these guys that are fighting to fulfill his dream of playing in the first it is erased from a plomazo”.

Reinosotrue to his style, he called for not to leave without a job to footballers over 23 years and that does not have openings in the d-league.

“Imagine finishing this tournament as many of these players, 23-year-old ran out of work and they ran out of the dream. We all know that the mexican footballer grows late.”