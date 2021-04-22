CELEBRITIES

Delicious sweet! Mia Khalifa wears red swimsuit for session

Definitely former actress, model, and entrepreneur Mia Khalifa is in favor of leaving her fans with the will, especially since she long ago shared a photo showing off her huge charms in a red swimsuit.

The striking thing about the image is that it is shown sitting surrounded by small sweets with which surely more than one craved.

If you are a fan of the beautiful Instagram celebrity you will know that you love to eat, whether they are luxurious and elaborate dishes as well as a rich burger or in this case delicious sweets.

 

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

The post was shared by Mia Khalifa on her official Twitter account on May 15, 2018, in her photograph, she is biting one of the small bags of sweets around her, while her legs are slightly open.

Apparently, the photo was to promote some Swedish sweets, as she herself claimed that the best thing in life was precisely sweets, men, and Swedish hockey.

Being a flirtatious woman for the former actress in films for adults is no problem, it seems that it is completely natural for her to be, especially when wearing red swimsuits.

