Delight behind the camera, Alexa Dellanos gives great show

The beautiful American model and influencer, Alexa Dellanos prepares a photoshoot of the tractive mascara, always looking for the best result in her photographs to place them with the best possible quality and attract the attention of as many users as they can appreciate them.

For this reason on this occasion, he decided to reveal a behind-the-camera of his last photoshoot in which he wore an alleged swimsuit but which features white stuffed animals to combine in a great way with the snow of Aspen, Colorado, all right on the trip he made to that place.

Everywhere the beautiful young woman goes takes her professional photographer to stay up-to-date on creating her content, entertainment pieces that are practically the favorites of hundreds of thousands of people who come to her profile to react and comment on them.

However, posts are not all interesting that happens on that profile but that their Instagram stories are considered small and temporary treasures because there she puts quite attractive videos where the beautiful daughter of Myrka Dellanos (presenter of Telemundo) shares a little more of her day today, as well as very curious details and takes quite close to her charms that end up enchanting her audience.

For this reason, it is that we will address today this small video clip, in which Alexa Dellanos made a whole show while showing us the set that was approaching to use in its photoshoot, which by the way was a success.

Although it lasts very little the clip was quite liked and well yes yesterday many reasons why it is one of the most attractive that it has published so it got to be seen by many users.

Despite the weather conditions, Alexa used this set of very little fabric to leave its charms exposed and thus delight the pupils of her fans who managed to observe the clip in their stories and many others on our Instagram profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexa Dellanos (@alexadellanos)

At the moment Alexa is in Beverly Hills Enjoying a ride in a Ferrari surely through the streets of the city since previously we could see some videos in which its great taste for this super sports car was not summarized.

It should also be remembered that Alexa Dellanos has a boyfriend Alec Monopoly, a famous artist of morals and pretty talented graffiti who by the way supports Alexa in all the projects she has as a model and influencer helping her sometimes take the photos.

As is customary Alexa places positive phrases to try to get her followers to get that kind of thinking and to keep making a want in their lives enjoying the moment and what they have, something they learned during the global contingency because she was afraid of losing everything and much more to her loved ones like her mother who knew how to work.

There’s no doubt that Alexa Dellanos is very creative, something that makes her followers love her so much more for thinking so much about pampering them, we recommend following the D1softball news slope so as not to miss any of their news, as well as the cute photos that she surely has prepared for all of us.