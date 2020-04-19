On his account Instagram, Delphine Wespiser announced that it was selling its dresses the most sexy on Vinted !

Delphine Wespiser sells sexy dresses on Vinted

Fan of clothes, Delphine Wespiser has decided to empty her cupboards, history of sort her many dresses she no longer wears.

His goal : empty their closets and sell their sexy dresses on Vinted. The platform of clothing sales are suspended while the containment, is therefore preparing to reopen its doors.

Then, Delphine Wespiser took the opportunity to put on sale a few outfits she no longer wears. She has posted several of its clothing in its Story Instagram.

And the pretty redhead is drowning already under orders. She thus wrote in the comment : “I am already starting to make your package your items reserved “, she said.

Willing to sell at lower cost, Delphine Wespiser has, therefore, decided to do promotions. As she writes, “-50% on a lot of three articles this day “. So, hurry up there will not be for everyone !

