Demi Lovato: a famous actor confesses about his relationship with his News of Demi Lovato

Will Ferrell tells the story of the filming with Demi Lovato: “She is fantastic”

For this film, the director David Dobkin has imagined a character that fit perfectly with the personality of Demi Lovato. It has not been decided on your choice, we requested the opinion of the principal actor, Will Ferrell. The two men agree, the singer will be perfect for this role. The latter accepts with great pleasure.

Will Ferrell has spoken about the filming of “the Eurovision Song contest: The story of the Fire of the saga”, and in particular in his relationship with Demi Lovato: “It is fantastic. She was so nice and adorable. It was filmed during his birthday, which has really been affected by this time, she had just come out of his last course of rehabilitation. And I really wanted to work with her because I am a big fan of”. “The eurovision Song contest: The story of the Fire of the saga”. Available from the 26th of June Netlfix.