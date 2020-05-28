Demi Lovato also is bipolar !

A few years ago, Demi Lovato had shared that she was also affected with a bipolar disorder. Just like his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez !

For years, bipolar disorders have seen the light of day in the stars. Before Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato has also confided that she was affected with a bipolar disorder.

In these times, the stars do not hesitate to speak of their mental illness. This is also the case of Selena Gomez, who had confessed to her fans that she was bipolar.

During a live performance with Miley Cyrus last April, Selena Gomez gave some info on this disease. She had confided : “There are few, I went in one of the best hospitals-psych of America, McLean Hospital “ .

It also revealed to Miley Cyrus : “And I realized that after years passed through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolaire “ .

The disease Selena Gomez also of mood swings, sleeplessness, bad mood. But also an increase of energy for a certain period of time. Or fatigue, a gain or loss of significant weight. With all of the thoughts black.

The ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez speaks out on his mental illness

For his part, the former girlfriend Selena Gomez had also confided that she had this mental illness. In 2014, she was revealed to BP that she was relieved. The reason for this ? She knew what she was suffering.

The actress had given : “When I received a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, I was relieved in many ways. It has helped me to understand why I déprimais. And the bad things I was doing for to face what I was living “ .

On the 6th of last August, Demi Lovato has almost spend. In fact, it was a drug overdose. This last has led her straight to the hospital. The beautiful brunette was on the verge of leaving his life.

The one who consumes the drug, she had also added : “I have learned that this disease is not something that disappears with time. It is a thing against which I must beat me” .

Tags : Demi Lovato – Demi Lovato bipolar – Demi Lovato illness – Demi Lovato mental illness – selena gomez – selena gomez bipolar – selena gomez demi lovato – selena gomez disease Selena Gomez mental illness