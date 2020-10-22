DEMI LOVATO AND KATY PERRY ALSO LOVE THE RETURN OF HALSEY’S SHAVED LOOK

Halsey gave her hair a clean-cut and went back to sporting the shaved look we had already seen her wear in 2015.

The singer is wonderful with any hairstyle and is a fairy tale even with the hair of a few millimeters, which makes her angelic face stand out even more.

Fans enthusiastically commented on the post with which Halsey showed the new look and among the many compliments, there are also those of two famous colleagues: Demi Lovato and Katy Perry!

The former commented with a series of fiery emojis because this shaved style is such a bomb.

📄| Katy Perry commented on Halsey's last post!🥺 pic.twitter.com/V2962Pr2Xs — Katy Perry Charts (@perryscharts) October 20, 2020

The second wrote: ” Uggghhh heaven “.