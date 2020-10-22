DEMI LOVATO AND KATY PERRY ALSO LOVE THE RETURN OF HALSEY’S SHAVED LOOK

Halsey gave her hair a clean-cut and went back to sporting the shaved look we had already seen her wear in 2015.

The singer is wonderful with any hairstyle and is a fairy tale even with the hair of a few millimeters, which makes her angelic face stand out even more.

😬😬😬😬

Fans enthusiastically commented on the post with which Halsey showed the new look and among the many compliments, there are also those of two famous colleagues: Demi Lovato and Katy Perry!

The former commented with a series of fiery emojis because this shaved style is such a bomb.

The second wrote: ” Uggghhh heaven “.

