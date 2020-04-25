Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich go out to the grocery store after IG Live Crash

Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend Max Ehrich have made their first public appearance jointly since the formalization of their relationship Instagram, coming out to do the grocery shopping.

The pop star 27 years and 28 years Young and restless Alum was photographed Saturday leaving the upscale supermarket in Los Angeles, Erewhon with a basket containing a few paper bags filled with disposable gloves and face masks, in accordance with the guidelines on how to practice a physical distance, safely in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

E! The new one has learned at the end of march that Lovato and Ehrich “saw for a few weeks now”. The news came a few days after it was spotted twice in the process of shopping. But they first sparked rumours of romance by exchanging recent funny posts on Instagram.

Last weekend, Lovato has made its first appearance on Instagram of Ehrich, apparently by accident; she crushed his session Instagram Live, in which he played the piano.