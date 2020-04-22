Demi Lovato and Sam Smith are launching their first collaboration together, I’m ready | Instagram

The singer Demi Lovato and Sam Smith finally first yesterday it is new single “I m ready”with all and the video clip is her first collaboration together.

This is the new version during the quarantine, being a success, putting some color these days, so sad because of the health crisis.

They definitely surprised their millions of followers in unite their voices in a musical collaboration.

This may interest you: Miley Cyrus reveals that she and Demi Lovato were super gay

The song and video were cast on the day of yesterday On April 16, and quickly became the first trends on Youtube, counting up to now with almost 5 million views.

The video clip is amazing and has been done by Jora Frantzis and it was choreographed by Sean Bankhead.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more to Show!

The video is inspired In Olympic games and highlights the s3xual diversity showing characters transsexuals in various scenes.

Sam wanted to celebrate the love and the gender queerso that the words and the clip contain clear references to the fact be ready to be yourself.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

I’ve done duets with other people, but I’ve never gone out with my best friend, “ said Sam Smith.

All two announced on their social networks that they were gathering for this new the project creative and musical that has excited millions of people.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more Show News!

I am more than excited, because we can bring our friendship to a whole new level by pulling a song together, ” added Demi Lovato.

This topic would be a part of third album by the british artist, who would have the title “To die“but Smith decided to change it because of the pandemic and has not yet release date.

You can also read: Demi Lovato wants to kiss Rihanna and throw him a strong proposal

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato have made a live today, April 17, before and during the publication of the video, to interact with the fans and see the first reactions of the singers.

.