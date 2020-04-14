Demi Lovato and Sam Smith: their duet “I’m Ready” is coming this Friday! Actually Demi Lovato

Sam Smith admires Demi Lovato

Sam Smith has made a few confidences on the subject of this duo long-awaited in-interview for Enternainment Tonight. The interpreter of “Dancing with a stranger” is a big fan of Demi Lovato for many years. “I grew up listening to his music and singing his music and trying to sing like Demi Lovato, I am trained for this moment for a long time. I love it so much, says Sam Smith. In addition to being an incredible talent, everything she is as a human being is all what I dream and I love it. So, I am glad that it has market and I hope that this is not the last time we sing together.“

The singer also recounted how the duo has seen the light of day: “I have been in contact with Half these last few years and well, before speaking of music, I wanted to talk to him as a friend and this is what I did. Arriving at the studio I found that it was fine. It is the strongest that I have ever encountered. I can only imagine what she was able to feel both, with everything she has gone through.”