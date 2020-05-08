Demi Lovato and Travis Barker join forces for “I Love Me (Emo Version)”

Demi Lovato has dropped another collaboration surprise, this time by joining forces with Travis Barker of Blink-182 for a version of “emo” and his recent single, “I Love Me”.

The single pop energetic Lovato on the self-esteem gets a makeover emo-rock with percussion by Barker the guitars and frantic.

In addition to sharing the new track, Lovato has also released a lyric video hilarious, clearly inspired by the era of Myspace, with hair cuts and asymmetric skulls roses.

This is not the first time that Lovato and Barker associate on a project. The two artists had previously worked together on the clip on the tube of Lovato in 2013 “Really Don’t Care”.

Shot during the Gay Pride Parade Los Angeles 2014, Lovato sings the hit at the top of a tank, serving as the grand marshal for the parade. With special guest Cheryl Lloyd, who drops a verse of rap, Barker also makes an appearance, lending his skills to stick to the track.

Lovato has shared the clip of the original version “I Love Me” at the beginning of the month of march, describing the song as “fun and light” with a “positive message” during an appearance on Ellen.

“I Love Me” marked the official return of Lovato in the spotlight after his emotional performance at the Grammys of the ballad “Anyone” and her powerful interpretation of the national anthem at the Super Bowl earlier this year.

“I’m a black belt when I fight against me / But I’m an expert to give love to someone else”, she sings in the hymn optimistic.

At its release, ‘I Love Me’ has reached the 18th spot on the Billboard Hot 100, signalling the return of Half in the charts.

“I Love Me (Emo Version)” comes on the heels of another collaboration to success of the pop singer, the duo anthémique ‘I’m ready’with Sam Smith.

The single contagious has it all: two pop singers powerful from the head to the feet, a choir of gospel music and a clip on the theme of the olympic Games.

In the visual that accompanies it, Smith and Lovato will participate in a series of olympic events alongside a cast of stars, artists, LGBTQ and drag stars, including Valentina and Gigi Goode, the competitors of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Although there is no official word on a new album of Lovato, the singer has shared a number of publications on the social networks of the recording studio before the pandemic COVID-19. The last exit in studio Lovato was Tell Me You Love Me in 2017.

