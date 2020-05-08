Demi Lovato announces finally making his return to music (PICTURE)

“The next time you’ll have news from me, it will be when I will sing” has ratted Demi Lovato in the legend of a black image posted on his account Instagram. A photo very enigmatic that attracted the attention of hundreds of thousands of people among the 75.7 million subscribers of the star. And it must be said that, recently, the singer was more due to his difficulties with drugs and alcohol than for his qualities as an artist. A difficult past that she has not hesitated to share with his fans since it said to be put back on the right path. If one of their latest singles, Solo (chf Clean Bandit), was hoisted to the head rankings in the world, the star was rather rare in the media recently. A period which is nearing its end since Half is expected to make his grand return to the front of the stage in a few weeks…