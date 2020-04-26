Demi Lovato appears without make-up and seduces the viewers (photo) – Latina

If there is a little more than a year, in July 2018, Demi Lovato was the One of the media because of his overdose, the singer is now definitely over to something else. Today, the star 27-year-old wants to take his life in hand. In fact, while thea singer is mounted on the stage of the Staples Center, during the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards where she has signed a moving rendition by unveiling his all new single, titled Anyone, the young woman decided to go finally better, in his body and in his head. This Monday, February 24, Demi Lovato has, in fact, extolled the beauty au natural on Instagram, tired of the edits and standards of beauty unrealistic. To illustrate this, and also break down diktats that women constantly face, Demi Lovato has posted a selfie of herself without makeup.

“I’ve not done #NoMakeupMonday for years, but I’m told that, after having posted so many glamorous pictures with tons of makeup and hairstyle, it is important to me to show the natural. This is what I look like in 85% to 90% of cases. Proud of my freckles, proud of my chin, proud of me, to love me and accept me as I am. #Jemaime”, wrote the singer in the caption of the photo which won over the viewers.

A few months ago, the star had already done this type of publication in revealing her body and her cellulite on the canvas. “This is my biggest fear. A picture of me in a bikini without retouching. And guess what, there has CELLULITE !!!! I’m just literally so tired of being ashamed of my body, to touch (yes, the other photos in bikini were retouched, I hate to say it, but it is the truth) so that other people will think that I am THEIR ideal of beauty, but this is just not me”, she had written in the entire franchise. “I want this new chapter of my life is to be authentic to what I am rather than match the standards of someone else. So here I am, without shame, without fear, and proud of this body that has spent so many proofs, and which I hope will continue to impress me in giving life. It is so good to be back to the tv without having to be stressed out because of sessions of exercises and grueling before the days of 14 hours, or you no longer have to deprive myself of a birthday cake to take the watermelon to the place, because I was afraid of a REAL cake, and was pathetic with regimes that shit is completely absurd. Anyway, here I am, FOR REAL. And I love me. And you should love you also (…) I hope to inspire someone to love her body too”had found the young woman who has suffered from bulimia and who had long fought against his addiction to drugs and alcohol. A beautiful proof of body positivism !