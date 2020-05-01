Demi Lovato at the Grammy Awards: she should sing a song written just before his overdose – News Demi Lovato

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
3


Demi Lovato is back on the front of the stage. After months of absence, the famous singer seems to be trying to regain his public. And what better than a performance at the Grammy Awards ? According to the latest information, next January 26, Demi Lovato could be on the stage to present a new hit.

As noted by the website breatheheavy, Demi Lovato could sing “Still Got Me”. And according to the latest information Pop Crave, sources close to the singer have confirmed that she will perform a song written just four days with its overdose.

The lyrics of this song reflect his state of mind during this dark period of his life: “a huge ballad”it has added a source.

