Demi Lovato be back soon with a new album? Actually Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato goes back to the slope. The star has experienced a very difficult period in recent times. The singer is on the path of redemption. A difficult time for her, as well as for his family and friends. At the time, her mother, Dianna de la Garza was much given to the subject of his daughter. But a few months after his relapse, the interpreter of “Sober” is better.

And it seems that she is ready to find its fans. On its social networks, Demi Lovato has shared behind-the-scenes of his album. In the studio, headphones on, the former star of Disney is in full registration. His comment “Making magic/I make magic” has pleased its community.