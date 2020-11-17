DEMI LOVATO CHANGES HER LOOK: SHE IS NOW BLONDE, VERY BLONDE INDEED

Demi Lovato presented the E! ‘S People Choice Awards 2020, but on stage, she has not only shown her skills as a presenter.

The pop star walked the red carpet sporting what appeared to be her natural brown hair, only lengthened by lots of extensions. But then she got on stage and it turned out that it was a wig: the singer made her debut in a completely different color: now she is blonde, very blonde indeed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

A honey blonde with face-framing lightning to frame her face, Demi was more beautiful than ever!

But she didn’t just surprise by changing her hair color. The ” Commander in Chief ” singer also gave away four dress changes during the evening.