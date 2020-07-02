Demi Lovato collapsed : it was announced the death of his grandfather

Wednesday, July 1, 2020, the singer Demi Lovato announced to her fans on her behalf Instagram, the death of his great father. The star, followed by 86.3 million followershe has published several archival photos and a beautiful message. In the duel, cries a man who had a lot for it.

In the title of his publication, the star of 27 years, wrote : “I woke up learning that my grandfather Perry was killed early in the morning. He was sick for a couple of years now, while I’m more relieved that he no longer suffers, but it still hurts to think that our family will not be able to do their farewell through real funeral before a good time [l’État de Californie a imposé le confinement dans le cadre de la lutte contre la pandémie de coronavirus qui fait des ravages aux États-Unis, NDLR]. But it is the reality in which he lives during this pandemic. This man loved fiercely by God, and was one of the best preachers I have had the privilege to see in action to give witness to the word of god. I love you, grandfather. I feel that we have not taken more pictures together, but I have so many memories that make me smile until we see you again one day. Rest in peace. I love you.”

Demi Lovato, the which the year 2020 it is characterized by its big comeback in the music after months of absence due to poor health, linked to a terrible drug overdose, will be able to count on his new star in these difficult times. The interpreter tubes Skyscrapers, Confident, Sorry, Not Sorry, Really Don’t Care or Heart Attack is in a relationship with Max Ehrich.