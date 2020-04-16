Demi Lovato does not preclude having children with a woman

Demi Lovato spoke with the magazine “Harper’s Bazaar”, and found not to restrict themselves only to the possibility of founding a family with a man.

In the last issue of the magazine “Harper’s Bazaar“published April 14, 2020 figure an interview conducted before the containment with guest Demi Lovato. After the spectacular performance at the Super Bowl or the Grammy’s, the singer of 27 years is preparing to reveal is an extract from his sixth solo album (whose release is currently delayed due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus). His song “I’m Ready”, interpreted in duet with Sam Smith, will be unveiled Friday, April 17.

Famous from a young age, his relationships have many times been exposed in the eyes of all. From her 18 years, she has shared her life for six years with actor Wilmer Valderrama, with whom she broke up in 2016. He is recently engaged model Amanda Pacheco. In this regard, Demi Lovato says that she wants only the best for his former companion and pulls the positive of their love story in the past. “I am very happy for him. I think I need to [cette rupture] to learn how to feel good alone,” she said.

“When I imagine my life later…”

The one who is always identified as bisexual, has also admitted that she imagined the day she would be ready to commit long term. “When I imagine my life later, I don’t tell myself “I am looking for a man with whom I want to have two or three children”, I think it would be fun to share children with a woman”, she revealed. For Demi Lovato, it’s all a question of connection, it is open to all. “People are always asking me what is my type, I would like to say that I frequent that people attractive, but this is not true,” she joked.

