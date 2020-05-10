Demi Lovato embarks on new projects! Actually Demi Lovato

Tuesday, August 20, Half blew 27 candles, but it was she who made a surprise to his fans because, the next day, internet users learned that the singer was part of the cast of the new comedy Netflix signed Will Ferrell, called Eurovision.

The young artist will interpret the role of Katiana, an icelandic singer, according to Deadline. It will join Pierce Brosnan, Rachel McAdams, Dan Stevens and Will Ferrell. Viewers were able to learn this happy news thanks to a video posted by Demi Lovato, where Will Ferrell, screenwriter of the feature film, wish him her birthday: “Here’s Will Ferrell on the set of my new film Eurovision. It’s fun, we just started filming and we want to make an announcement very special about a new cast member. It turns out that it is his birthday and I prepared this wonderful cake.”