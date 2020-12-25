CELEBRITIES

DEMI LOVATO EXPLAINED WHY SHE CUT HER HAIR SHORT IN A PLATINUM BLONDE PIXIE CUT

After breaking up her engagement with Max Ehrich last September,  Demi Lovato has decided to radically change her look, we can call it the hottest post-  toxic makeover of all time.

Recently, the pop star cut * literally * all of her hair into an icy pixie cut and also got a nose piercing to complete the transformation. As you can guess, the new look is not just the beginning of a new musical era for the singer, even if the idea of ​​a new album can only trigger an irrepressible enthusiasm in us.

Demi explained the significance of this drastic change to his colleague Kesha in the new installment of the podcast Kesha and the Creepies.

 

“ I wanted to go platinum blonde, almost white, and my hair was so dark, that literally, that’s all she could do, ” the 28-year-old told Kesha. ” I have to make sure they are healthy so I can lighten them further .”

” For me, it was a spiritual and emotional thing rather than, ‘Oh, I need a new look’ or something like that. I’ve been pulling my hair up in a ponytail for so long and there are so many other reasons then maybe I’ll go into it, “added Demi. ” I’ve been dying my hair for so long, I couldn’t take it anymore. Finally, I feel more like myself .”

 

The new super short platinum hair gives the pop star a whole new vibe. An atmosphere of pure joy. Some time ago,  Demi talked about her new life as a single, after  breaking up her engagement with Max Ehrich :

” The best part of being single is knowing that my happiness doesn’t come from anyone other than me, ” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

