Demi Lovato formalize its relationship with the actor Max Ehrich – Actu Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato: who is Max Ehrich?

Well before this appearance in “Stuck with U”, rumours circulated on the web about this potential couple between Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich. In fact, at the beginning of the quarantine, while the actor was giving a live on Instagram, the singer arrived at the screen, not knowing that his beloved was then in direct.

In the comments, the fans have made the connection. In this period of confinement, if Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have remained in the same house, it is because they are together. For the moment, nobody really knows how the two lovers met. For his part, Max Ehrich is an actor, dancer and singer recognized in the profession.

It has some of the appearances on the small screen in the series produced by and for the Disney Channel. He has also been engaged as a principal dancer in the third instalment of High School Musical. More recently, the actor has interpreted the role as Hunter May in the series “Under the Dome”.