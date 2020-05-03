Demi Lovato found Hailey and Justin Bieber for a mass night

On Wednesday night, Demi Lovato appeared at the side of Hailey and Justin Bieber to get to the church

It is up to the doors of their church-as-usual Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin has found himself another head famous : Demi Lovato. Thursday, 18 December 2019, the trio had met in Los Angeles to attend a mass during the night. Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber know each other well, particularly for the share the same manager, Scooter Braun, who was also out to their side.

Primed jacket-lilac Nanushka and a black leather pants, Hailey Bieber was, as usual, very chic. The top of 23-year-old was wearing a bun and wore her hoop earrings golden, his signature. Demi Lovato was on it all dressed in black, casual in leggings and a sweatshirt. The interpreter of “Purpose” was to his side, seeing everything in white, silver chain around his neck and wearing a cap of blue.

Hailey Baldwin, an “angel” sleeping beauty

After being married for the second time on the 30th September in South Carolina, Hailey and Justin Bieber are always in full phase of the moon of honey, and take time for them. On Instagram this December 20, the singer of 26 years has also published a photo of his wife, his “angel”, asleep in their bed.

Hailey Bieber asleep and photographed by Justin, on December 20, 2019 © Instagram / Justin Bieber

