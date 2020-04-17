Demi Lovato girlfriend? Actually Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato soon to be bride? If we believe the rumors circulating on the web, almost! A few weeks ago, the young woman has formalized her relationship with the actor Max Ehrich. While the latter was live on Instagram, the singer appeared to give him a hug, not knowing she was filmed.

Under the eyes of thousands of internet users, their couple has broken up to the big day. Always very discreet since that surprise appearance, it is very likely that the two celebrities are confined together. On the Canvas, their fans have packed up and are now convinced that they would be engaged…