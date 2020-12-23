CELEBRITIES

DEMI LOVATO GOT HER NOSE PIERCED AND NOW WE WANT TO DO IT TOO

Posted on

After * literally * cutting all of her hair into an icy pixie cutDemi Lovato is continuing what we can call the hottest toxic breakup makeover of all time.

The “OK to Not Be OK” singer unveiled a sparkling addition on her Instagram Stories: a new nose piercing, which she showed in a glamorous AF diamond version and a real badass ring.

Demi’s piercing, combined with her super short platinum hair, gives the pop star a whole new vibe. An atmosphere of pure joy. Shortly after posting the photos, Demi talked about her single life after breaking up her engagement with Max Ehrich last September :

” The best part about being single is knowing that my happiness doesn’t come from anyone other than me, ” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

