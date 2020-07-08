Demi Lovato grateful to have survived his drug overdose

Demi Lovato is deeply grateful to have survived the drug overdose that nearly cost him his life in 2018.

The singer has been taken to the hospital in August of 2018, after having relapsed, despite six years of sobriety, and the star becomes now on Instagram to trust in how much he is grateful to be still of this world.

She wrote: “I am grateful for each day. This year has not been easy for any of us. It has been a period of reflection, of healing, of evolution, of education, and has been the opportunity to spread the love. “

On the other hand, recently it has been revealed that the star that would soon be the star of a documentary series that explores his career.

The life of the singer will be the star of a documentary series in four parts, in partnership with YouTube, we plunge into the heart of his daily life during these past three years.

The series – which is produced by Michael D. Ratner and produced by OBB Images – back to the overdose, almost mortal, whose star has been the victim in 2018, and his struggle to find sobriety, as well as on the main events of his life, including his remarkable performance of the american national anthem at the Super Bowl a couple of months earlier.

This series occurs three years after a previous collaboration between the singer and YouTube for the launch of the documentary “Demi Lovato : Simply Complicated”, which talks about his struggle against addiction prior to his relapse in 2018.

It has also been recently announced that the documentary series would trigger the overdose of Half of the details.

A source has shared with the newspaper the Sun: “What happened to Half in 2018 it was really ugly and it’s going to affect it for years to come, for what has not yet been able to talk about it openly. However, she has talked a lot in his next album and really want to discuss in order to help people who may have a similar experience. The idea of speaking of this incident, the anxiety because she does not want his words to be misinterpreted. So I decided to talk about it in his documentary series because it is the best way to control what people are going to say.”