Demi Lovato has a new love! | Noovo

The singer is setting the feet in dishes on Instagram!

Rumor there was that Demi Lovato was in love. In fact, we had to spend a little time with the actor Max Ehrich recently, and many thought that they were in love.

Here we had the confirmation via Instagram, and this, in quite a funny way!

Error in full Instagram Live!

While Max Ehrich had a live session with his fans on Instagram, the singer approached him with a blanket to put on his shoulders. He has whispered that he was in Instagram Livebut Half did not seem to understand, and is therefore approximated even more of her sweet half. Max has repeated once more that he was in Live and-a-Half has left the room boom! Too late, however, the fans have recognized his face, and the rumor is now confirmed!

Half Lovato’s rumored boyfriend Max Ehrich was on IG Live and Demi Lovato accidentally popped in. 👀 pic.twitter.com/NXZhoztwwb

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2020

Who is Max Ehrich?

The new lover Half is an actor, and is best known for his role in The Young and The Restlessa series of american skilled-novel-soap, very popular for many years! The fans had noticed that the two stars seemed to share beautiful messages on social media, including émojis of heart, but we had no idea that the two spent their quarantine together now!

Max, who has a musical talent himself, has also performed the song Yellow Coldplay on instagram recently, and was dedicated to a certain D. of Course, we understand now that it was for Half! We are very happy for the singer who seems to be again in control of his life after a drug overdose several months ago.

Demi Lovato, who is currently in quarantine like most stars, has joined the beautiful Miley Cyrus the week last for an Instagram Live, and the fans were all very pleased with this live session! It will be the course of this new relationship with great attention.

Photo credit: Variety