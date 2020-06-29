Demi Lovato has announced a documentary series about his daily life, Latin

In the last few months, without a doubt, one can say that Half Lovato it has definitely taken the bull by the beast after his overdose in July of 2018. In fact, after being mounted in the scenario of the The Staples Center, in the 62nd edition of the Grammy Awards where has signed a touching interpretation by presenting his new single, titled No oneDemi Lovato, literally, has caused a sensation in the Super Bowl the year 2020, that took place on the 2nd of February in Miami. In the Face of millions of viewers, the singer has performed brilliantly The Star-Spangled Bannerthe national anthem of the united States. A delivery that has earned him to be praised by the four corners of the world. If the file is today the perfect love with the actor Max Elrich, alias Fenmore Baldwin in the legendary series The fire of lovethe singer is preparing to present a new project that is going to bring pleasure to their fans.

A series about his life

In fact, Demi Lovato has plans to launch a new series, a documentary based on her daily life, the following of one it had already created in the year 2017, and the right Simply Complicated. With this documentary, the star wanted to at the time “people to see my journey. I want to know about my life today instead of thinking about my life before,” entrusted to Entertainment Tonight. With this second installment, Demi Lovato now wants to prove to the world that she is doing better since his overdose in July of 2018.

Posted on YouTube, this series consists of four parties. According to the american website VarietyDemi Lovato “going to go back to show fans her personal journey and musical, and in the last three years.” No release date has not yet been announced. Case to follow…