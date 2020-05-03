Demi Lovato has decided to put aside all those “toxic” in his life… especially his ex

After flirting with the worst in 2018, Demi Lovato is more than ever determined to move forward. As well, she has always been keen to stay friends with his ex, has had a revelation about this situation is toxic… Now, she don’t talk to them, and it is so much better.

Demi Lovato has decided to move forward in life in a healthy way. Thus, she left behind her everything that was pulling her down. She has managed to cure eating disorders, but also to overcome the addiction to alcohol, then to the drug that has led up to the overdose there are soon two years. After having been in rehab and have managed to deal with his problems of health, Half advance much more assured in life. It has also symbolized this renaissance with a tattoo is very significant for the interpreter of Sober. He is an angel, raised by three white doves (representing the range of a state of mind superior), while her own wings (representing bad times) to fade away. As well, the former star of Disney is determined to no longer let ourselves be drawn down by the bad times of his life… And that included her ex-boyfriends. In fact, for years, she couldn’t let go of his former partners, and was trying to stay friend with them. An unhealthy situation that she has managed to adjust.

“I was always in need of mending things “

It is in the podcast I Weight from Jameela Jamil as the singer was able to put the words on this course :” I had a bit of this mentality that wanted if I had had a negative experience with someone, I still need to mend things “, does it. Then, she realized the error of his ways :” Try to maintain a close friendship with some of my ex’s just unrealistic. There is a reason if people do not “. She adds that today she is no longer friends with his ex because” this is not healthy “. ” Now I am fully able to let people go. And I realized another thing when it comes to dismiss the people toxic in my life. If it is the former, there is a reason for that “, she explains with lucidity. As well, his need to keep his ex close it came to a problem of confidence, she was able to adjust today.