Demi Lovato has lost its great father… Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson give a second chance…

The singer Demi Lovato — AdMedia/Starface



On the 2nd of July 2020

Demi Lovato has lost its great father

Sad time for Demi Lovato. The singer, who recently celebrated the 29-year-old boyfriend, has learned of the death of his grandfather, who he praised on Instagram.

“I woke up learning that my grandfather Perry died this morning. He was sick during the last two years, so although I’m relieved that he is freed of his pain, it still hurts to know that our family is not going to be able to say goodbye to a real funeral before time. But it is the reality of this pandemic. This man loved God with courage, and was one of the best preachers I have had the privilege to see bear witness of the word of God. I love you, grandfather, I’m sorry that we don’t have more pictures together, but I have so many memories that make me smile until our next meeting. Rest in peace, I love you, ” he shared.

Anwar Hadid played with the hair of Dua Lipa during the containment

During the running of the bulls, everyone has found something fun. In particular, Anwar Hadid, which is fun to dye the hair of their girlfriend, Dua Lipa, a different color each week. Confined to London, the couple, who recently celebrated his first anniversary of romance, has crazy hair !

“I’m with my boyfriend Anwar. I has dyed her hair many colors : pink, orange, red, it was different every day,” he revealed Voguecited by The people.

We do not dare imagine the damage to the hair !

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson give a second chance

Things seem to go well for Khloe Kardashian and

Tristan Thompson ! The star of The incredible Family Kardashian back with the father of her daughter. “Khloe seems to be very happy with the way this is going. He seems dedicated, and has changed. Obviously, she has some doubts and take lightly the things. The time they spent together during the quarantine has been very special, ” reveals a source

E! News.

However, not all is rosy. “Khloe knows that when Tristan recovers the basketball, will be on the road, everything will change. It doesn’t take much time and is happy to have him with her, and enjoy these family moments that pass with a Certain,” adds the source.

The next episodes of the family saga that you can still be a time rich in twists and turns…