Demi Lovato has sold his house!

Demi Lovato has decided to sell his house for approximately $ 9 million.

The star 27-year-old, who recently sang the american national anthem at the Super Bowl, has decided to sell his house after buying it in 2016 to $ 8.3 million.

This luxurious residence contains seven rooms, an outdoor pool, and a view of mountain to cut the breath. You can also find a games room and a bar, according to the MailOnline.

The star seems so determined to make a new start.

Recently, it was also revealed that she would be the presenter of the talk show Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato’ for Quibi – a streaming service for smartphones soon to be available – which will enable the star to explore issues such as activism, the positivity of the body, sexual identity, relationships, social networks and well-being.

Demi said in a statement: “I have always regarded as someone who speaks honestly about issues that concern my generation. We look forward to having these conversations in the context of a program where people can recognize themselves through the topics and guests, laugh and learn.”

In addition to presenting the program, the interpreter of”Anyone’ will also work as executive producer on the project, with the help of his agent, Scooter Braun, to Allison Kaye and Scott Manson, JD Roth and Adam Greener.

The emission coming marks the second collaboration between Quibi and Goodstory Entertainment, the company founded by JD and Adam, in partnership with Scooter.

Their first collaboration will be a series of music documentaries focusing on the unrecognized artists who have lived in the shadow of the biggest music stars in the world.

Moreover, Quibi – which will be launched in April next year – has already recruited several celebrities and well-designed programs with the participation of personalities such as Tyra Banks, Chrissy Teigen, Don Cheadle, or even the actor Idris Elba.