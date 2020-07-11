Demi Lovato has taken a liking to the music after a long journey through the desert

The singer Demi Lovato — San Francisco Chronicle / Polaris/Starface

Still not so long ago, Demi Lovato had completely lost his love for the music. In fact, the singer felt crushed by the music industry that returns a
negative image of itself and gave the impression that her appearance was more important than his art.

“Music has given me so much joy when I was younger and I have lost this joy with all the hustle and bustle of the music industry. There were people who had seen me the night before a photo session to make sure that I was not eating too much and that I was not ballonnée the next day,” said the interpreter Fresh For the Summer to The hustle and bustle. But that time has ended.

A new beginning

“It’s a totally different world now. I have to do to prepare myself even more for photo sessions. I can eat a Subway sandwich for breakfast. I want a career that has nothing to do with my body. I want to talk about my music, my words and my message. I want a lasting career for me not to change myself,” said Demi Lovato.

After years marked by addictions and eating disorders, Demi Lovato seems to have finally taken his life in hand.

