Demi Lovato, Heather Morris : messages of support following the disappearance of Naya Rivera

This is a terrible news for all fans of ” Glee “. Actress Naya Rivera is currently missing. It was on that Wednesday in California, for a day of swimming and boating at Lake Piru, in Ventura County in the company of his son, Josey, 4 years. Unfortunately, the ship was found in the broad in the presence of the child in life, but Naya Rivera remains up to this time, could not be found. Since the announcement of his death, the actors of the cast of “Glee” shared messages on social networks such as Heather Morris, her sister-in screen : “we need all the prayers we can bring to our Naya at home, with us. We need your love and your light,” wrote the young actress about her dead friend. It is the same as that for the actress and singer Demi Levato, who has published in his account of Instagram, a photo of a candle with these few words : “please, please, please pray that we can find Naya Rivera and sound. “Other members of the” Glee Club ” also have sent their thoughts and prayers : Harry Shum Jr. (who played Mike Chang), Iqbal Theba (who plays the main Figgins), and Max Adler (David Karofsky in the series) through the social networks. Her ex-boyfriend Big Sean as he broke the silence by relaying of a tweet that read: “Prayers for Naya Rivera. I hope it goes well.”

A series cursed ?

This is a new drama that falls on the casting of this series of the years 2010. We have learned in 2013 past the terrible fate of the main actor Cory Monteith died of a drug overdose. A few years later, in 2018, this is another actor of the series, Mark of Sale, which puts an end to their days after they have been accused of child pornography. These dramas, which follow one another suggest to fans that this series is unfortunately cursed…