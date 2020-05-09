Blow for Demi Lovato. The account Snapchat of the star has been hacked on Thursday 17 October 2019. Hackers stole the private account of the singer and have released photos of the star naked. As stated in the site information american, The Daily Beats, the photos could be images of fake singer. This last has not yet been expressed about it.

However, the gesture with malicious intent is made, and pictures of a naked woman have been posted in the story of the star. A link was offered on his account, to direct them to other photos.

Demi Lovato: internet users are taking its defence!

The support of Demi Lovato have been so many on the canvas. “Follow Demi Lovato. Nobody deserves that private photos are released” published a user. This message has been retweeted several times and picked “KEEP HALF”.