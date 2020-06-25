Demi Lovato: her adorable message to Max Ehrich for her birthday – News from Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato feels transformed to the sides of Max Ehrich

In your account, Demi Lovato has posted 10 photos of Max Ehrich, sometimes with, sometimes without. To accompany these images, the singer wrote a long statement to her boyfriend: “It makes life much more FUN. We act, literally, as hooligans on a daily basis and we don’t care if we embarrassons in front of other people”she writes in a first time.

A couple of lines down, Demi Lovato follows: “I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you, because I’ve never felt before. I can’t explain, that are indescribable, beautiful. In the interior as in the exterior, which are of a breathtaking beauty. Also a small beam of positive light in my life and I hope to create more memories of birthdays together”. A text that does not leave the player indifferent.