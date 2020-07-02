Demi Lovato: her documentary series will return in the detail of the overdose that nearly cost him his life

Demi Lovato will soon unveil a documentary series that will his incredible story, his career at the Disney studios, until their conquest of the charts in the last few years, and a source has said that this program will analyze also the overdose that almost killed her in 2018.

As a reminder, the interpreter of “Fresh for Summer” had been rushed to the hospital, there are about two years of age, after having relapsed, despite six years of sobriety.

A source has shared with the newspaper the Sun: “What happened to Half in 2018 it was really ugly and it’s going to affect it for years to come, for what has not yet been able to talk about it openly. However, she has talked a lot in his next album and really want to discuss in order to help people who may have a similar experience. The idea of speaking of this incident, the anxiety because she does not want his words to be misinterpreted. So I decided to talk about it in his documentary series because it is the best way to control what people are going to say.”

According to this source, the majority of the series has already been shot and could be presented this summer.

This series occurs three years after a previous collaboration between the singer and YouTube for the launch of the documentary “Demi Lovato : Simply Complicated”, which talks about his struggle against addiction prior to his relapse in 2018.

In addition, the singer Kelly Clarkson recently said in a conversation with a Medium, she found that the majority of people suffer in silence instead of talking about your mental health.

During a conversation with the singer of “Sober” in his show, “Kelly Clarkson Show”, Kelly was revealed to have suffered depression in the past, self-assured, however, that she still has difficulty speaking about this because of the prejudices that surround mental disorders.

Complimenting the Half of his honesty in this sense, the star said: “I love the fact that you’re very honest about your mental health because I have experienced similar problems, and I have suffered from depression. I think that most people, from childhood, are trained to go on living as if nothing, even if they are suffering internally. Especially as a woman, you say to yourself, “I don’t have to show them that I struggle with.

“I love the fact that you are not afraid to talk about it because everyone is not as vulnerable. And I think that helps a lot to its fans.”