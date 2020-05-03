Demi Lovato: her new tattoo as the sign of a renaissance – Actu Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is better. For the past several months, the singer goes up the slope. In recent times, she has lived a difficult period related to his addiction to the drug. After having confessed that she was back in his title “Sober”, now the artist has decided to get out of it. The proof is now engraved in his skin.

On the account Instagram of Dr. Woo, a famous tattoo artist, a particular photo is posted. The neck of Demi Lovato. Above, the singer of 27 years has chosen to write “Survivor“. A reference which echoes the trials she had to overcome.