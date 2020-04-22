Demi Lovato, his help to those who suffer from anxiety during the coronavirus

Demi Lovato has announced an initiative to support people who suffer psychologically impact initiated by the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

In an interview with the magazine “People“Demi Lovato has expressed its support to the people who are struggling mentally and emotionally against the devastating pandemic of sars coronavirus. “The strongest thing a person can do is to take the first step and ask for help, in whatever form,” she confided. Monday, April 20, the singer of 27 years, announced on Instagram his help in the Foundation of Mental Health which has raised more than $ 2 million. “So many people are left alone with their thoughts, their anxiety… and struggle with the uncertainty of this period (…), you are not alone, help is accessible, free and available all the time”, she writes to reassure his fans.

The american star continued his message by explaining that asking for help is “not a sign of weakness” but to the contrary, the evidence of a “force”. “Often, our society tells us that if we need help, we are weak. Sometimes we are scared that our thoughts are too black, we need advice. It is here that you intervene. This foundation can help people who are struggling”, she added.

“I have many things to say”

For its part, Demi Lovato considers that it is well surrounded : she tries new activities such as photography and trains to keep the line, which allows him to remain positive. “I like to walk my dogs. At the beginning I was doing yoga, but I dropped it”, she joked with “People”.

If she could give one piece of advice, it would be the one to focus on something that pleases us and that is good for us during this confinement. This council, she applies it to herself, and this seems to be bearing fruit. “I have been listening constantly to music at the moment and this gives me ideas for new songs, ( … ), it’s been a long time that I didn’t get out of the new piece, so I have a lot of things to say”, she concluded.

