Demi Lovato: how many albums has she sold? Actually Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato: sales of albums that are in the millions!

The singer has been a runaway success since her first album and has continued to sell its opus. More than 8 million CD’s (physical sales and downloads) are sold throughout the world. In 2008, his first album “Don’t Forget”, co-written with the Jonas brothers, has been certified gold in the United States and Brazil: a resounding success for the young woman, who made her debut in Disney and who became known in the sitcom “Camp Rock”. His two following albums “Here We Go Again” (2009) and “Unbroken” (2011), gold in the United States, contain several hits which were classified in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Albums success

Demi Lovato continues its glorious ascension with the album, “Demi” (2013) and “Confidant (2015), which rank respectively third and second place in the Billboard 200. His sixth album called “Tell Me You Love Me” will be released in September 2017 and is experiencing a success story in terms of sales. The hit, “Sorry Not Sorry” climbed to the sixth place in the Billboard Hot 100, his personal record. It takes more than 2 million copies around the world! (Written by HREF)