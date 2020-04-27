Demi Lovato in a relationship with a rapper after his break-up ? Two versions…

But the site TMZ.com did not take long to cool the ardor of his fellow-members : “There is not an ounce of the beginning of a romance between a Half and MGKhe writes flatly. They were at the Soho House because they were out with a mutual friend. And yes, they are out together, but they left separately.“

Before this date with Demi Lovato, Machine Gun Kelly was the subject of a rumor lending him a flirtation with Noah Cyrus, the little sister of Miley Cyrus.

About Half, she broke up with the fashion designer Henri Levy (the brand’s Rich Kids Depressed) and then with the dummy Austin Wilson. The two men, as Machine Gun Kelly, suffer from addiction problems. The singer, who proved to be sexually fluid is still recovering from her overdose, near-fatal, suffered in July 2018.