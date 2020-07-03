Demi Lovato in mourning announcing the death of his grandfather

“I woke up early this morning, after learning of the death of my grandfather Perry” said Demi Lovato, specifying “He has been sick in the last few years”. So, on the one hand, she confessed to feeling “relieved that he did more evil”. But this does not erase her grief.

She laments that he can’t have the funeral because of the Covid-19

Very sad for the death of his grandfather, Demi Lovato also regrets that, due to the coronavirus, could not bid him farewell during a funeral in the family : “It always hurts to think that our family is not going to be able to say goodbye with a proper burial before a certain time. But it is the reality during this pandemic,”.

“This man loved God with strength and was one of the best preachers I have had the honor of being a witness of the spread of the word of God. I love you, grandfather” it has also ensured that he was recently returned from another horrible ordeal of his life, his drug overdose. “I feel that we have not taken more pictures together, but I have so many memories that make me smile until we meet again one day” he added, “Rest in peace. I love you”.