Demi Lovato : in mourning, the singer posts a moving message (photo) – Latina

“I want to thank God that I have kept in life. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all your love and support throughout the past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and your prayers have helped me to cope with this difficult phase”, had said Demi Lovatoa week after her overdose at the end of July 2018. Following this, the star had announced that it was taking a great decision for his future and his health : make a new detox. “Now, I need time to cure me, for me to focus on my sobriety and to take the path of healing (…)I am looking forward to finally being able to say that I’m past the other side. I will continue to beat me,”was it explained in a long message loved more than 4.5 million times on Instagram in the space of a few days.

Today, more than a year after the tragic indicident, the american singer who seemed to go better, according to his various publications on the social networks. While she has recently announced that it has integrated the cast of the final season of Will and GraceDemi Lovato appears to have found love. In fact, in an interview with the magazine People, Mike Johnson, a star of reality-tv americansaid to have recently had a tryst with the interpreter of Skyscraper. “Demi Lovato and I had a date”has he entrusted to you. “It is a woman really amazing and incredible. When we are together, we talk openly and laugh a lot. She is down-to-earth and I respect that so much. It is a very humble person, really cool, really fun and realistic”, he added, visibly very attached to them. Yet, today, Demi Lovato made in the face of a terrible tragedy.

The grief of Demi Lovato

If she also almost died of a drug overdose there is a little more than a year, Demi Lovato has just lost a very faithful friend, Thomas Trussell III, who was found dead on Tuesday 8 October, in a motel in Los Angeles after succumbing to a drug overdose. Model in the famous agency Next model Management, the young man was 31-years-old. The american singer paid tribute to him through a story aired on Instagram. “Devastated. Please, take your loved ones into the arms. Tell them that they are special and that you love them. Make sure they know that. RIP to my boo @sirtruss”, she shared with the black and white shots of his friend.

“Addiction is NOT a joke”, she said. “Heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of this terrible disease. I am devastated and I will miss you forever @sirtruss. If you or someone you know has difficulties, be aware that you can ask for help”, told the singer very excited. A poignant message that resonates especially in it and that is, unfortunately, an echo of his past…