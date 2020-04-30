Demi Lovato in tears during her performance at the Grammy Awards 2020

Demi Lovato broke down in tears when she interpreted the title “Anyone” on the stage of the Grammy Awards this Sunday, January 26, 2020. It was his first performance since his drug overdose in 2018.

The evening of the Grammy Awards 2020, which took place in Los Angeles this Sunday 26 January, has reserved its share of surprises for the spectators present. After the vibrant tribute to Alicia Keys for the death of the basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in a helicopter accident, Demi Lovato has also moved the public with her comeback on stage. That was almost two years ago that the singer of 27 years old had not sung in front of an audience, weakened since his overdose, which occurred in 2018.

Dressed in a beautiful white dress with the long skirt and the plunging neckline, Demi Lovato has interpreted his title as “Anyone” on the stage of the Staples Center. Accompanied on the piano, the young woman let out a few tears as she intoned her song, her voice unsteady and forcing him to start from the beginning. At the end of his moving performance, the audience has given a standing ovation and filled her with applause.

Full performance of Half Lovato’s performance of “Anyone” at the #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/9XIkbDuWEg — Demi Lovato News (@demetriaaalove) January 27, 2020

This is the first time that Demi Lovato sang this song in public, although she wrote it more than a year and a half. She had in effect explained to the radio Beats 1 that she had composed “Anyone” just days before being hospitalized in July 2018, after a serious drug overdose in his former home of Los Angeles. “The song was written and recorded very shortly before all this happened, had she confessed to the presenter of the radio show. So I recorded the vocals for it four days before… the words were then taken on a meaning completely different”. Before this terrible relapse, the star had been sober for six years. She had to follow a detox of a few months with the encouragement of his loved ones worried.

“I really see in me a fighter”

In November 2019, the pretty brunette had given his first interview at the Teen Vogue Summit, to discuss her struggle towards self-acceptance after its dark period. “What I see in the mirror, it is someone who has overcome a lot. I faced a lot of things and I really see myself as a fighter. (…) I have much more confidence in myself now because I said things in which I believe. (…) This is what I see when I look in the mirror : a strong woman”. Demi Lovato had also announced that it would unveil a new title, certainly the one she sang at the Grammy Awards : “I’ve got a new music that will come out, I will not tell you when… No I’m kidding. (…) I decided to take my time”.

After the evening of the Grammy Awards, the former star of the stable of Disney thanked his fans for their support on Instagram. In the caption accompanying a photo of her performance, she wrote : “What an incredible night. My first passage on stage after almost two years of absence. It’s so emotion for me. Thank you for all your love, your support and for having shared this moment with me. I love you all”. After this long absence, his fans have no doubt been thrilled to see Demi Lovato take over again for the mic.

