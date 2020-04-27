Demi Lovato is always trying to sell his house

On sale since September 2018, the house where Demi Lovato had made her overdose in the same year, has still not found a buyer.

More than a year after its initial sale, Demi Lovato has not always succeeded in separating from his sublime villa, Los Angeles. So far, the young woman of 27 years old is not discouraged and is indeed determined to get rid of this house for good. The reason for this ? In July 2018, c‘in this house that the singer had brought his dealer to later do an overdose of oxycodone, an analgesic narcotic. The artist had then been saved of accuracy by the paramedics who found him unconscious in the residence… A mere two months later, the site Variety had revealed that the singer wanted to quickly sell his home on the heights of Hollywood. For information, it was only two years ago that the artist had purchased this property for $ 8.3 million.

On sale since September 2018, to 9.5 million, this villa of 515 square metres and is composed of four bedrooms and seven bathroomslocated near the luxury hotel Chateau Marmont in a “quiet street,” says the announcement. The house is also equipped with a barbecue area, an infinity pool, a gazebo and a breathtaking view of the ocean. Failing to find a buyer, Demi Lovato has been forced to drop the price of a million dollars… let’s Hope that this new amount will convince future owners.

Demi Lovato rents an apartment for $ 35,000 per month

For the moment, Demi Lovato is merely a rental. In fact, since his hospitalization in July 2018, the interpreter of Here we go again has put his bags in an apartment in the Hollywood Hills. A penthouse located on the 22nd floor, for which she pays the sum of $ 35 000 per month.

