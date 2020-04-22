Demi Lovato is committed to helping people with mental disorders – Actu Demi Lovato

As she began her big return to music with new hits, Demi Lovato don’t forget to help his neighbor. And in the middle of a health crisis, the interpreter of “I’m Ready”, a duet with Sam Smith is multiplying his gestures of solidarity.

Itself affected by “ups and downs” in regards to his mental health, the singer has decided to make a commitment to help people with mental illness.

Demi Lovato is so associated in the initiative “The Mental Health Fund” to collect funds to help the poor: “It is so important for people to have this help because sometimes you feel really alone and you do not know to turn, she confided in the columns of the People. You are afraid that these thoughts you have are too dark, and you need advice. This is where it comes into play. This can help people in difficulty.”